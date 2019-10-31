America: The land of total moral depravity

Just the other day, a homosexual high school teacher in New Jersey was arrested for soliciting sex from one of his underage male students. That same day, it was announced that the Washington, D.C., City Council is pushing to legalize prostitution for underage youth. What do these two stories have in common? They both represent just another day in America in 2019.

It seems as though not a day goes by anymore when pre-pubescent children aren’t being openly exploited by LGBTQP perverts who are obsessed with destroying the innocence of kids by indoctrinating them into sexual deviancy. Whether it’s propagandizing children into thinking that they can be any gender they wish, or instructing them in the ways of anal sex, the most morally depraved freaks on planet Earth seem to hold every position of power in the United States these days – and they routinely use their platforms of undue influence to try to force your children into being transformed into their own corrupt and abominable image.

While this country is said to have once been a bastion of goodness and decency in the world – during his famous Farewell Address, the late President Ronald Reagan actually called the United States a shining city upon a hill, and a beacon of light that guides freedom-loving people everywhere – today it has become the land of absolute perversion and total moral depravity. Everywhere you look these days it’s “Pride” parades smothered in gay “rainbow” flags, pro-abortion marches led by loudmouthed feminists, and drag queen story hours that aim to “trans-ify” your children.

Choosing to bake cakes exclusively for normal couples is now considered to be “evil” and “bigoted” in today’s America, while dressing up an 11-year-old boy in whorish clothing and exploiting him for money on social media is “brave” and “tolerant.”

Being a Christian in America today means that you’re completely backwards and deserving of ridicule, while forcing a seven-year-old boy to transition into a “girl” with puberty blockers is seen as a “progressive” way to let kids “express themselves” without “hate.”

Everything is completely upside down, in other words, and white leftists are largely to blame. If they achieve their endgame, the entire American population will essentially be transformed into an androgynous mass of genderless, flesh-suited robots that do nothing but work 24/7, pay their taxes to fund socialism, and exist as good little globalist slaves – and nothing more beyond that.

Dear, America: If you refuse to take a stand against the globalists, then you can kiss your children’s futures goodbye

If you think this is a bit of an exaggeration, just take a look around you. Do you see men being men anymore? Do you see women being women anymore? Do you see children being children anymore? Do you see anyone not glued to their smartphones or computers anymore? The new age is bursting through the social strata with a vengeance, and apparently nobody cares because formidable resistance to this satanic agenda is almost entirely non-existent.

Sure, people are still voting and foolishly putting their faith in politicians to save them, even though none of these politicians, left or right, ever actually do anything of worth to stop the madness. Instead, most of them are actually facilitating its progression by pretending to oppose one another in this massive blue-versus-red psy-op known as American politics.

When was the last time a “civil servant” actually took an aggressive stand for what’s right? When was the last time a politician on either side of the aisle said enough is enough to the continued onslaught of LGBTQP insanity? As most Americans spend their time buried in their electronic devices, our nation continues to swirl the toilet as our children are destroyed and replaced by an endless stream of foreigners who aren’t at all interested in assimilating, but are rather here to take new ownership of this once-great country.

Even with Donald Trump at the helm, most Americans appear to be under the delusion that everything is going to be just fine in the end, and that they don’t have to lift a finger to actually save this Republic. The sad truth is that nothing could be further from the truth. If Americans really care about saving their country from this war from within, then they’re going to have to start making some sacrifices by joining the fight with the intent to actually win.

The dumbest Americans will continue to slap “Coexist” bumper stickers on their cars and pretend as though multiculturalism actually works, while patriots will hopefully wake up to the fact that this is not a time of peace. The future of our Republic hangs in the balances, and it may already be too late to save it – but should we not at least try to defend it?

The time is now to turn off your television, terminate your Netflix subscription, and suit up for battle. If you have children, it’s especially critical that you do what’s necessary to afford them a future in which they can exist in harmony with their natural biology, religious convictions, and unique individuality, all of which is under constant attack by an army of globalists that simply won’t stop until our nation is completely subverted and under their control. Are you really okay with this?

